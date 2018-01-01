Home Desktop December Poll Results: Who’s the Personality of the Year?

December Poll Results: Who's the Personality of the Year?

December Poll Results: Who's the Personality of the Year?
To wrap up the year, we asked you to tell us: who’s the personality of the year? To make things more interesting, we invited you to choose anyone from any industry — not just the IT world. As we had hoped, the responses were great.

Here’s a look at your choices:

  • The Silence Breakers, which is the collective name (given by TIME Magazine) to a growing number of women who risked their careers — and in many cases, their personal safety and security— to speak out about sexual harassment, abuse and assault in their workplaces.
  • Ajit Pai, the Chairman of the United States Federal Communications Commission, who is leading the charge for killing net neutrality.
  • Elon Musk, Tesla’s CEO for his innovative and visionary work.
  • J. J. Watt, a defensive end for the NFL’s Houston Texans, whose amazing fundraising efforts helped many people affected by Houston’s catastrophic floods this summer.
  • Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the leader of Turkey.
  • Kim-Jong Un, the leader of North Korea.
  • Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada.
  • Mo Farah, the British distance runner and multiple Olympic medal winner.
  • EA, for getting embroiled in a raging debate with the gaming community about loot boxes.
  • Donald Trump, President of the United States. Love him, or love to hate him he has been in the news every day this year.

