December Poll Results: Who’s the Personality of the Year?

To wrap up the year, we asked you to tell us: who’s the personality of the year? To make things more interesting, we invited you to choose anyone from any industry — not just the IT world. As we had hoped, the responses were great.

Here’s a look at your choices:

The Silence Breakers, which is the collective name (given by TIME Magazine) to a growing number of women who risked their careers — and in many cases, their personal safety and security— to speak out about sexual harassment, abuse and assault in their workplaces.

Ajit Pai, the Chairman of the United States Federal Communications Commission, who is leading the charge for killing net neutrality.

Elon Musk, Tesla’s CEO for his innovative and visionary work.

J. J. Watt, a defensive end for the NFL’s Houston Texans, whose amazing fundraising efforts helped many people affected by Houston’s catastrophic floods this summer.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the leader of Turkey.

Kim-Jong Un, the leader of North Korea.

Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada.

Mo Farah, the British distance runner and multiple Olympic medal winner.

EA, for getting embroiled in a raging debate with the gaming community about loot boxes.

Donald Trump, President of the United States. Love him, or love to hate him he has been in the news every day this year.

