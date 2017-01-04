I hope you had a nice holiday and that you aren’t suffering from too much overeating!

Here at Devolutions, we’re already ramping up for a VERY busy year full of new and innovative products, services, updates and of course, monthly polls!

As you may recall, last month we asked you to share your biggest accomplishment in 2016 – not necessarily in terms of financial or career success, but possibly a personal or relationship accomplishment. The response was fantastic and inspiring, and we were blown away by how accomplished you all are.

Here’s a sample of some of the responses:

Read the entire article here, December Poll Results – What’s Your Biggest Accomplishment in 2016?

via Devolutions, the Remote Desktop Manager guys