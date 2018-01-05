Datrium DVX makes EC2 and HCI seem like Complex Old Systems

While setting up couple AWS EC2 instances a few days ago, I noticed that despite the higher level abstraction and orchestration provided by cloud services I still needed to understand quite a lot about application behavior to properly stand-up a solution that would cater for my business. Luckily I was just playing around with some open-source software and the configuration did not matter that much, but it could have been very different if I was dealing with production systems and applications.

When setting up EC2 instances you need to provide networking information and lots of details about how storage will perform, including volume types, HDD vs. SSD, and the number of IOPS expected.

I know many infrastructure admins that would not even know where to start configuring these settings; not because they do not understand the features and metrics, but rather because they do not own the apps, they are not the DBAs, and also because they do not know what the requirements are on Day 2. The easiest way to mitigate complexity is to select best of breed for every storage option and pay the price.

