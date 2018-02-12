There is also no need to have SED’s (Self-Encrypting Drives), this implementation is software based and is included at no added cost to the customer. The amount of savings this brings to customers is huge, since SED’s are exorbitant upon procurement and on top of that you can’t mix differing disk types in most systems today. It then becomes an all or nothing implementation when only using a data-at-rest encryption method based only on the drives.

Blanket Encryption Use Cases:

There are many use cases for Datrium’s blanket encryption. The obvious ones are….

1) Drive or part replacement.

2) Prevent network sniffing of I/O traffic.

3) Rogue processes that tap into host memory.

4) System theft.

5) HIPPA & SLA compliance.

Read the entire article here, Datrium Blanket Encryption — ToddMace.io

Via the fine folks at Todd Mace at www.toddmace.io.