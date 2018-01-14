Datrium Architecture – Differentiator Series

Storage Operations in a Split Architecture:One example of these benefits in a split architecture is realized when disks die or disk (bitrot or Latent sector) errors occur on a primary or secondary storage system. A rebuild (system) operation is the process that is needed for any data system to be in an healthy fault tolerant state again. Every storage system needs to have a process to rebuild data when data corruption occurs, however, there can be side effects when rebuilds are needed. One of the most common consequences with any rebuild operation is the resource utilization needed to complete successfully. During such an operation, your primary workloads could be slowed and hampered with higher latency.

Data rebuilds will result in lower performance, and the time to finish the rebuild can be lengthy depending on resource availability, architecture and how much data is resident for a completed healthy state again.

Another common storage operation is the rebalancing of data when additional capacity or nodes are added to a storage system. Proper rebalancing tasks can drain system resources based on the amount of data that needs to be rebalanced. This sometimes-timely task is important to keep the pool of data available and avoid hot spots from occurring.

Via the fine folks at Todd Mace at www.toddmace.io.