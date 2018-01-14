Home News Datrium Architecture – Differentiator Series

Datrium Architecture – Differentiator Series

0
Datrium Architecture – Differentiator Series
0

Storage Operations in a Split Architecture:One example of these benefits in a split architecture is realized when disks die or disk (bitrot or Latent sector) errors occur on a primary or secondary storage system. A rebuild (system) operation is the process that is needed for any data system to be in an healthy fault tolerant state again. Every storage system needs to have a process to rebuild data when data corruption occurs, however, there can be side effects when rebuilds are needed. One of the most common consequences with any rebuild operation is the resource utilization needed to complete successfully. During such an operation, your primary workloads could be slowed and hampered with higher latency.

Data rebuilds will result in lower performance, and the time to finish the rebuild can be lengthy depending on resource availability, architecture and how much data is resident for a completed healthy state again.

Another common storage operation is the rebalancing of data when additional capacity or nodes are added to a storage system. Proper rebalancing tasks can drain system resources based on the amount of data that needs to be rebalanced. This sometimes-timely task is important to keep the pool of data available and avoid hot spots from occurring.

Read the entire article here, Datrium Architecture – Differentiator Series — ToddMace.io

Via the fine folks at Todd Mace at www.toddmace.io.

Categories:
News
Todd Mace
Todd Mace

Todd Mace has 17+ years of experience as a virtualization and storage expert and author. He has been a Tech Evangelist, Product Manager, Engineer, and Senior Director in the public, private, startup, and academic sectors. He currently resides in Atlanta, GA with his wife and two daughters. His current certifications include: MCSE, MCT, VCP5 and he is also recognized as a VMware vExpert.

Share your view, leave a comment below:

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Does Deploying Citrix in the Cloud Make Performance Monitoring Easier? – White Paper

    IT Monitoring and Performance Management The technology of cloud computing has caught up with virtual desktop infrastructures. Tapping into the agility and flexibility of cloud-hosted infrastructures, Citrix Cloud enables organizations to simplify digital workspace delivery. With many of the critical components of the Citrix delivery infrastructure hosted in the cloud and managed by Citrix, organizations […]

    read more
    Nakivo Logo

    21 Reasons Why NAKIVO is Better than Legacy Backup – White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Overcoming Performance Monitoring Tool Sprawl with a Single-Pane-of-Glass Solution – White Paper

    Lakeside Software Avatar

    Succeed with Workspace Analytics for IT – White Paper

    Veeam-Logo

    ‘All You Need to Know About Microsoft Windows Nano Server’ Veeam White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Citrix Administrator’s Guide to Citrix ICA/HDX’ White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1513816031_maxresdefault.jpg

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar Video

        Here’s the full recording of our RDM 13 webinar during which our Business Solutions Specialist France Lymburner, Business Architect Maurice Côté, and Marketing Director Max Trottier covered key RDM 13 features and functions. This video is from the fine folks at Devolutions.

        read more
        Devolutions-Feature-Image.png

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1515217365_hqdefault.jpg

          NVIDIA Volta GPU Architecture Video

          With Tesla V100, NVIDIA is expanding the realm of the possible, bringing us closer to solving some of the world’s next greatest challenges. https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/data-center/volta-gpu-architecture/ This video is via NVIDIA.

          read more
          1515174394_maxresdefault.jpg

          Security for admins and consultants 20 – E2EVC Session Video with Remko and Geert

          1513691557_hqdefault.jpg

          What’s New in Serverless – AWS re:Invent Video

          1514723725_hqdefault.jpg

          Automate and Control Your Keys for the Hybrid Cloud World – AWS re:Invent 2017 Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Register Today for Disrupt End User Computing Forum 2018

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video