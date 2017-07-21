Datrium 3.0 Features Overview (Beyond Marketing) – Part 1
What an amazing ride it has been so far; Datrium has been everything I hoped it would be, from technology and engineering to sales and management teams. This is my first Datrium “Beyond Marketing” series post, and I am covering the release of DVX 3.0.
The first part of this release takes Datrium where no hyperconvergence vendor has been before, offering support for multi-hypervisors (vSphere, Red Hat Virtualization and CentOS) and Linux bare-metal workloads, and support for bare-metal containers with granular data management.
- Red Hat Virtualization (RHV) support
- Linux Bare-Metal (RHEL 4.7 and CentOS) support
- Docker Persistent Volumes (Virtualized and Bare-Metal)
- Full Data Services for Containers
Do you know Datrium Open-Convergence?
Read the entire article here, Datrium 3.0 Features Overview (Beyond Marketing) – Part 1 » myvirtualcloud.net
via Andre Leibovici at myvirtualcloud.net

