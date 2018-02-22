The AWS Serverless Application Repository is a brand-new service that allows companies, individuals, and partners to publish their own serverless applications to a central repository for public use. This new platform makes it easier than ever for developers to quickly deploy serverless applications on AWS. Each application is packaged using the Serverless Application Model (SAM) template, which standardizes the process for publishing, updating, and deploying these applications.

Datadog is pleased to include two serverless applications with the launch of the Serverless Application Repository, an RDS enhanced integration and a VPC Flow Log integration. These applications make it even easier to capture important metrics and tags from AWS in Datadog.

RDS enhanced integration application

Datadog’s Amazon RDS enhanced integration allows AWS customers to monitor high-resolution OS-level metrics from RDS instances running MySQL, Aurora, PostgreSQL, and MariaDB. This data is stored in CloudWatch Logs, which can be parsed and sent to Datadog using a Lambda function.

Read the entire article here, Datadog is in the AWS Serverless Application Repository

Via the fine folks at DataDog.