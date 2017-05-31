DataCore Worldwide Support Team Achieves Customer Satisfaction Score of 95%; Wins Fourth Stevie Award for Sales & Customer Service

Team Scores Higher than 90% Satisfaction Rating for Ten Years Running

DataCore, a leading provider of software-defined storage and hyperconverged infrastructure solutions powered by Adaptive Parallel I/O technology, today announced that its worldwide support team has recently recorded a score of 95%, on average, in customer satisfaction surveys done for all incidents. In fact, the DataCore team has achieved, on average, a score of 90% or better in its per-incident customer satisfaction surveys every year since 2006.

DataCore conducts a follow-up customer satisfaction survey for each customer when they enter an incident. Customers are asked to assess from 1 to 10 (instead of the commonly used 1 to 5 metric) to provide a more accurate score, and the team follows up on every incident — not just a random sampling. Most recently, DataCore received a 2017 Stevie Award for the Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year – Technology Industries category in the 11th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the world’s top award for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. This marks DataCore‘s fourth straight award in the annual competition. More than 2,300 nominations were evaluated this year.

Recent feedback received in customer satisfaction surveys includes:

“My experience with DataCore support has always been excellent. Quick to respond and a knowledgeable person on the other end of the chat or call. Please continue!

– David Feeley, director, VipRede Telecommunications

"DataCore support is always amazingly efficient and knowledgeable. Thank you."

– Stephen Pollard, network manager & iLearning coordinator, Alexandra Park School

"Fast response, question well understood, excellent support. Really, really great!"

– Fabian Eilander, cloud infrastructure architect, Unica Schutte ICT

"As always – perfect! Very quick response, very quick solution."

– Thomas Hillerbrand, managing director, Graphit Graphical Data Processing

Beyond the outstanding customer satisfaction ratings (reaching 10 out of 10 on many surveys), are the very high product renewal rates DataCore enjoys. DataCore’s worldwide support team has steadily expanded to proficiencies outside of contemporary storage area networking to address new deployment models, including hyper-converged systems and server SANs. These scenarios introduce the added challenge of helping server administrators with storage concepts and disciplines that may not be well understood. The company has enriched its online resources with materials such as short, easy-to-understand how-to videos, lessons learned in the field, enhanced self-paced training curricula, step-by-step best practices, and more.

“IT professionals today are extremely busy, and as technology improvements across the industry take place, they need help to move their infrastructure forward to meet ever-changing business needs,” said Nick Broadbent, vice president of customer services of DataCore. “When we receive praise from our customers, it is the most rewarding aspect of our work. We are very fortunate to be positively recognized for the skill and commitment of our support team, which combined with the fact that we have a great product to support, enables us to retain a highly skilled professional team.”

The DataCore team is distributed across three major service hubs strategically located in North America, Asia and Europe, covering multiple languages and time zones. Because DataCore’s software directly influences how quickly and reliably users retrieve, update and store data in business-critical IT systems, the number of variables involved, as well as the urgency for rapid problem resolution, senior technical expertise across many different storage hardware manufacturers, operating systems, and hypervisors is required. Unlike companies that provide customers with scripted responses from entry-level service personnel, DataCore customers reach seasoned professionals right from the start. Rather than relaying problems between different service tiers, the first DataCore responder owns it from inception to resolution, tapping additional resources as needed behind the scenes, providing the ultimate customer service experience.

Additional feedback from DataCore customers can be found at: http://www.techvalidate.com/product-research/datacore-sansymphony-v/facts/ and http://datacore.com/testimonials.

About DataCore

DataCore is a leading provider of software-defined storage and hyperconverged infrastructure solutions powered by Adaptive Parallel I/O technology, delivering higher performance, greater application workload productivity and cost savings. DataCore leverages the multi-core advances and cost efficiency of off-the-shelf x86 server platforms to overcome the IT industry’s biggest problem, the I/O bottleneck. With DataCore, customers enjoy faster application response times and lower costs by making full use of their available computing resources to multiply productivity. The SANsymphony™ software-defined storage product pools diverse storage despite differences and incompatibilities among manufacturers, models, and generations of equipment. The software can span multiple locations and devices to bring them under the control of a common set of enterprise-wide data services for management automation and infrastructure simplification. DataCore Hyper-converged Virtual SAN software provides similar services using the internal or direct-attached storage spread across physical or virtual servers in a cluster.

The company has been privately held since its founding in 1998, and today has more than 10,000 customer sites across the globe. DataCore solutions are also available within turnkey appliances from hardware manufacturers including Lenovo. Visit http://www.datacore.com or call (877) 780-5111 for more information.