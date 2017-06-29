DataCore Wins Hyper-Convergence Infrastructure and Virtualization Vendor of the Year Awards

DataCore announced as Virtualization Vendor of the Year and Hyper-Convergence Vendor of the Year

DataCore, a leading provider of software-defined storage, today announced that it had scooped two major awards at last Thursday’s UK Storage Awards held in Central London. Voted by the readers of Storage Magazine, over 47,000 votes were cast online across the past five months across various storage categories.

“The Storries” as they are informally known in the industry have, over 17 years, become an elite showcase of the UK’s leading storage players and technologies. DataCore were announced winners in two categories – Virtualisation Vendor of the Year and Hyper-Convergence Vendor of the Year.

Brett Denly, Regional Director DataCore UK & Ireland, who led his team to collect the awards commented: “What an amazing night! It’s thrilling to be formally recognized and collect the awards on behalf of all within DataCore. For nearly 20 years now, we have been continuing to drive change through technology innovation that really delivers performance and reliability differentials to UK storage environments. These awards stand as recognition of that.”

Over 350 attendees were at the Awards at the Grand Connaught Rooms on Thursday 15th June 2017. Full event pictures can be viewed on the official Storage Magazine & Awards gallery.

About DataCore

DataCore is a leading provider of software-defined storage and hyperconverged infrastructure solutions powered by Adaptive Parallel I/O technology, delivering higher performance, greater application workload productivity and cost savings. DataCore leverages the multi-core advances and cost efficiency of off-the-shelf x86 server platforms to overcome the IT industry’s biggest problem, the I/O bottleneck. With DataCore, customers enjoy faster application response times and lower costs by making full use of their available computing resources to multiply productivity. The SANsymphony™ software-defined storage product pools diverse storage despite differences and incompatibilities among manufacturers, models, and generations of equipment. The software can span multiple locations and devices to bring them under the control of a common set of enterprise-wide data services for management automation and infrastructure simplification. DataCore Hyper-converged Virtual SAN software provides similar services using the internal or direct-attached storage spread across physical or virtual servers in a cluster.

The company has been privately held since its founding in 1998, and today has more than 10,000 customer sites across the globe. DataCore solutions are also available within turnkey appliances from hardware manufacturers including Lenovo. Visit http://www.datacore.com or call (877) 780-5111 for more information.