DataCore: What it Takes to Achieve 5-Star Customer Support

We’ve just announced some impressive accolades earned by the DataCore worldwide support team, including the fact that the team recorded a score of 95%, on average, in customer satisfaction surveys done for all incidents. DataCore also recently was honored to receive one of the world’s top awards for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals with a 2017 Stevie Award win for the Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year – Technology Industries category. This marked DataCore‘s fourth straight award in the annual competition.

We sat down with DataCore Senior Director of Technical Support Wendy Stutzman to explore what sets the DataCore team apart.

What does it take to achieve this level of 5-Star customer support?

WS: We believe that you have to have empathy for the customer, and really take the time to understand their problem. For example, when a customer calls DataCore support, they will never receive a scripted response from entry-level service personnel. They are always speaking with an experienced member of the support team from the start, and we do not offer a tiered level support model. This is because DataCore’s software directly influences the data used in business-critical IT systems and as a result, timeliness is of the greatest urgency.

Read the entire article here, What it Takes to Achieve 5-Star Customer Support

via the fine folks at DataCore Software