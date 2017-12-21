DataCore Unseats Nutanix to Become Highest Rated Software-Defined Storage/Hyperconverged Infrastructure Vendor in WhatMatrix Independent Evaluation

DataCore recently received the highest rating in the software-defined storage/hyperconverged infrastructure (SDS/HCI) category in an independent evaluation by WhatMatrix, replacing Nutanix as the previous top-rated vendor. The third-party evaluation featured an in-depth technical evaluation and a comparison of 100+ rated criteria of nearly 20 offerings in the SDS/HCI market from vendors including Cisco, DataCore, Dell/EMC, HPE, Microsoft, Nutanix and VMware.

As the first crowdsourced-powered IT comparison community, WhatMatrix provides curated, free and “always-online” technology comparisons by respected industry experts. This significantly reduces the time and cost traditionally spent on researching the technologies needed to solve today’s business challenges.

DataCore’s SANsymphony™ software-defined storage platform and Hyperconverged Virtual SAN offering provide responsive, reliable and seamless access to data, automatically, anywhere it is needed. The new capabilities in DataCore’s PSP7 release , designed to meet the always-on business needs of its customers, are what elevated it to the number one position in the software-defined storage/hyperconverged infrastructure category. New top-rated features include multi-way and metro mirroring functionality to enhance continuous availability and scale-out resiliency, providing self-healing capabilities to enable non-stop business operations and data access. Customers can lose one system and maintain high-performance and high-availability redundancy, or can lose two systems and still continue operations.