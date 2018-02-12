DataCore: The Top Five of 2017

Earlier this month, we took a look back at our top five blogs, whitepapers and webinars of 2017 as we embarked on 2018 as a time to strategize and outline business plans for the year ahead. We got such a great response to the series that we wanted to put all of the resources in one place for our readers – enjoy!

#1 2017 Annual Software-Defined Storage, Hyperconverged and Cloud Storage Market Survey

A look at DataCore’s sixth annual survey, which explored the impact of major software-driven storage deployments across the globe. IT professionals shared their insights about how they are solving their most critical software-defined storage, hyperconverged and cloud storage-related challenges.

#2 Comparing the Leading Software-Defined Storage and Hyperconverged Infrastructure Products

DataCore received the highest rating for a software-defined storage offering in an in-depth, independent evaluation by WhatMatrix. Learn more about the rigorous evaluation process and why DataCore rose to the top of the list.

