Every year since 2011, we’ve asked a sampling of IT professionals about their views on existing and emerging technologies and their related impacts on storage. We recently released the results of our latest survey, “The State of Software-Defined Storage, Hyperconverged and Cloud Storage,” which reveals how these IT professionals are currently using or evaluating software-defined storage, hyperconverged and cloud storage to solve critical business challenges.

One noteworthy finding from this year’s survey is that performance continues to be a problem. For example, our 2012 research stated that “even with an increase in the average storage budget, more companies reported significant problems with storage-related performance, bottlenecks, downtimes and business continuity in 2012.” This year, nearly a third of respondents stated that application response time was slower after virtualizing mission-critical applications. Even though technology has advanced substantially over the years, hypervisors, operating systems and container virtualization are still treating I/O serially, making I/O the bottleneck on performance, even though application workloads are scheduled to run in parallel across several CPUs.

Read the entire article here, DataCore Takes the Pulse of the Market…Again

via the fine folks at DataCore Software