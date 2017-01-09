Listen to “DataCore Software: Hyper-converged Storage Podcast – Episode 268” on Spreaker.

In episode 268, Douglas Brown interviews Sushant Rao, Sr. Director of Product & Solutions Marketing at DataCore Software. Sushant and Douglas discuss DataCore Software’s hyper-converged storage solution.. Sushant is another deep technical expert from DataCore and does a great job diving deep in to hyperconvergence, DataCore, storage, parallel processing and much more! This is a very technical deep dive from one of the industries true experts.

This is 4rd in a series of podcasts with DataCore Software, if you missed the previous issues then look no further:

About DataCore Software

High Performance Real-time Storage System design based on Intel x86-64 Parallel Multicore Architecture, I/O Parallelization, Storage Virtualization, and High-Availability.

On June 15th, 2016, DataCore Software rocketed past the old guard of high-performance storage systems to achieve a remarkable 5.1 million (5,120,098.98) SPC-1 IOPS™ on the industry’s most respected head-to-head comparison — the Storage Performance Council’s SPC-1™ benchmark. With this new result, DataCore now holds SPC-1 world-records for lowest $/IO, lowest latency, and highest IOps.

DataCore Software is the leader in software-defined storage. The company’s storage virtualization software empowers enterprise organizations to seamlessly manage and scale their data storage architectures, delivering massive performance gains at a fraction of the cost of solutions offered by legacy storage hardware vendors. Backed by well over 10,000 customer sites and 30,000 deployments around the world, DataCore’s adaptive, self-learning, and healing technology takes the pain out of manual processes and helps deliver on the promise of the new software defined data center through its hardware agnostic architecture.

About Sushant Rao

Sushant Rao is an expert in the areas of hyperconverged, virtualization, cloud and software-defined technologies. He has been working with infrastructure software for the past 18 years at companies such as VMware, HP Software as well as numerous startups. Currently, Sushant leads

Product Marketing at DataCore and is responsible for product messaging, competitive positioning and overall GTM strategy.

About Douglas A. Brown

Douglas Brown is the Founder and President of DABCC, Inc. Doug has more than 20 years of experience in virtualization, cloud, and server based computing technologies and markets. DABCC is the first and most visited website dedicated to all elements of virtualization and features news and resources.

Prior to DABCC, Doug worked at Citrix Systems, Inc. as a Senior Systems Engineer from 2001 to 2004 where he developed the leading Citrix deployment system, “Methodology in a Box”, which has more than a million users. Additionally, his peers and management at Citrix named Doug Systems Engineer of the Year in 2002. From 2005 to 2016, Doug was awarded the Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP) by Microsoft Corporation for his contributions to the industry. He has also been acknowledged with the Citrix Technology Professional (CTP) and VMware vEXPERT awards for his continued support in the IT community. Doug speaks at leading industry events and has been a prolific author over the past 20 years.

Mr. Brown is also host of the #1 rated virtualization and cloud podcast show, DABCC Radio and DABCC TV.

