DataCore Software Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2017 Partner Program Guide

Annual guide recognizes the channel’s top partner programs

DataCore , a leading provider of Software-Defined Storage and Hyper-converged Infrastructure solutions powered by Adaptive Parallel I/O technology, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has given DataCore Software a 5-Star rating in its 2017 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide is the definitive listing of partner programs from technology vendors that provide products and services through the IT channel. The 5-Star Partner Program Guide rating recognizes an elite subset of companies that offer solution providers the best partnering elements in their channel programs.

“DataCore deserves the CRN 5-star rating not only because of their partner enablement proficiencies, but because their products drive additional value for DataCore partners – especially when combined with an alliance partner like Lenovo so as to deliver a true, ‘all in’ solution,” stated Mark Wylie, CEO at Flagship Solutions Group. “Even though hyper-converged computing is a current trend, DataCore’s solution has provided capabilities and benefits inherent to hyper-converged for years. Now with a revamped Partner Program, I see DataCore able to capitalize on a real inflection point in the industry.”

To determine the 2017 5-Star ratings, The Channel Company’s research team assessed each vendor’s partner program based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support and communication.

The DataCore Premier Partner Program encompasses a prestigious global network of DataCore-authorized solution providers, value-added resellers, and system integrators. Partners have access to invaluable resources, skillsets and venues designed to offer differentiated competitive advantage, stronger account control and higher customer retention. DataCore has recently developed a new Americas channel team and partner-enablement strategy, including the onboarding of new DataCore Target Partners as go-to resellers.

“For solution providers, finding the right technology vendors to partner with is crucial to the health of their business, and the vast array of choices can be overwhelming,” said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. “Our annual Partner Program Guide and 5-Star ratings help them narrow the field, identifying the most rewarding partner programs and outlining their strengths and benefits.”

“It is critical to understand a partner’s business and goals and how your products fit into their portfolio to create the best value,” said Devi Madhavan, vice president, Channel Sales & Enablement at DataCore Software. “DataCore offers our partners a number of different options based on our unique Parallel I/O technology that delivers higher performance, greater application workload productivity and cost savings by leveraging the multi-core advances and cost efficiency of off-the-shelf x86 server platforms.”

The 2017 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/ppg.

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook

About DataCore
DataCore is a leading provider of Software-Defined Storage and Hyper-converged Infrastructure solutions powered by Adaptive Parallel I/O technology , delivering higher performance, greater application workload productivity and cost savings. DataCore leverages the multi-core advances and cost efficiency of off-the-shelf x86 server platforms to overcome the IT industry’s biggest problem, the I/O bottleneck. With DataCore, customers enjoy faster application response times and lower costs by making full use of their available computing resources to multiply productivity. The SANsymphony™ software-defined storage product pools diverse storage despite differences and incompatibilities among manufacturers, models, and generations of equipment. The software can span multiple locations and devices to bring them under the control of a common set of enterprise-wide data services for management automation and infrastructure simplification. DataCore Hyper-converged Virtual SAN software provides similar services using the internal or direct-attached storage spread across physical or virtual servers in a cluster.

The company has been privately held since its founding in 1998, and today has more than 10,000 customer sites across the globe. DataCore solutions are also available within turnkey appliances from hardware manufacturers including Lenovo. Visit http://www.datacore.com or call (877) 780-5111 for more information.

About the Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

