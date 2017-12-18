DataCore Software-Defined Storage Wins Virtualization and Cloud Review Editor’s Choice Award

Intelligent Use of Processor and Storage Capacity Puts DataCore Ahead of the Rest

The editors of Virtualization and Cloud Review have just announced DataCore’s SANsymphony™ software-defined storage as a recipient of its annual editor’s choice awards. This marks DataCore’s third consecutive editor’s choice award from the publication.

Industry expert Dan Kusnetsky notes that DataCore is awesome because its “software-defined storage offers a clever use of storage virtualization and network virtualization technology that supports off-the-shelf storage systems and provides outstanding performance. (Just review DataCore’s Storage Performance Council SPC-1 benchmark results and compare them to those offered by competitors.)” Kusnetsky also noted that DataCore’s intelligent use of processor and storage capacity puts it ahead of the rest.

SANsymphony software-defined storage was also recently awarded the Storage Project of the Year at the 2017 SVC Awards in honor of its five year install at Grundon Recycling, the UK’s largest recycling company, and Best Virtualization Software in Redmond Channel Partner’s editor’s choice awards: Top Products for Microsoft Partners, among other notable industry honors received.

DataCore is the company that pioneered the concept of software-defined storage — abstracting and automating the data services and management of underlying storage capacity to free customers from vendor lock-in and to deliver unrivaled performance and data protection at a fraction of the cost of comparable alternatives. DataCore software-defined storage is powered by Parallel I/O technology to maximize IT infrastructure performance, availability and utilization. It helps to provide organizations with the agility needed to meet the many challenges of transforming business in the digital age, while providing responsive, reliable and seamless access to data automatically anywhere it is needed.

Read the entire article here, DataCore Software-Defined Storage Wins Virtualization and Cloud Review Editor’s Choice Award