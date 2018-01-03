Home Data Center DataCore Software-Defined Storage Receives Numerous Industry Honors

Growing List of DataCore Awards Includes Virtualization and Cloud Review Editor’s Choice Award and 2017 SVC Awards’ Storage Project of the Year

DataCore today announced that its SANsymphony™ software-defined storage platform has received a number of notable industry awards including the Virtualization and Cloud Review Editor’s Choice Award. This marks DataCore’s third consecutive editor’s choice award from the publication. SANsymphony software-defined storage was also recently awarded the Storage Project of the Year at the 2017 SVC Awards in honor of its five year install at Grundon Recycling, the UK’s largest recycling company.

Following the two industry awards, DataCore recently received the highest rating for a software-defined storage offering in an independent evaluation by WhatMatrix. In a comparison of nearly 100 rated criteria, DataCore’s new capabilities for meeting the always-on business needs of its customers set the company apart to elevate it to the number one software-defined storage offering. The independent, third-party evaluation featured an in-depth technical evaluation of nearly 20 offerings in the SDS/HCI market from vendors including Cisco, DataCore, Dell/EMC, HPE, Microsoft, Nutanix and VMware.

DataCore’s latest release of SANsymphony software-defined storage provides responsive, reliable and seamless access to data, automatically, anywhere it is needed. New features include multi-way and metro mirroring functionality to enhance continuous availability and scale-out resiliency, providing self-healing capabilities to enable non-stop business operations and data access. Customers can lose one system and maintain high-performance and high-availability redundancy, or can lose two systems and still continue operations. This translates into significant cost savings by improving application uptime and lowering the time needed to do restores. It also helps businesses stay ahead of the competition by cost-effectively meeting today’s more demanding performance, uptime and data locality requirements.

Featuring a rich set of automated data storage services and unmatched performance driven by Adaptive Parallel I/O technology, DataCore enables better business outcomes through software-defined flexibility and freedom of choice. This includes infrastructure-wide management from a single console, and a robust, hardware-agnostic solution that can be deployed in multiple different configurations to best serve customer use cases (hyperconverged, hybrid-converged, cloud, converged server SAN and storage virtualization).

“In this age of digital transformation, DataCore’s approach to infrastructure modernization breaks down silos and provides customers with a choice of entry points and common management services, while preserving the value of existing investments in storage,” said George Teixeira, DataCore chairman and co-founder. “DataCore remains committed to its longtime vision of helping to provide organizations with the agility needed to meet the many challenges of transforming business in the digital age.”

DataCore is easily adaptable as the environment grows, works with any storage hardware that is already deployed, and future-proofs investments as new storage technologies are introduced and cloud adoption continues to grow. DataCore’s software-defined storage technology, proven in thousands of diverse real-world customer sites, makes it easy for companies to address change, manage a range of deployment choices, and add new and future technologies such as flash, NVMe, cloud, and more – without disruption to business applications.

About DataCore
DataCore Software helps today’s organizations embrace new IT advancements without sacrificing previous investments or discarding existing infrastructure. The company pioneered software-based storage virtualization nearly two decades ago, and continues to bring flexibility and agility to managing heterogeneous storage, while adding record-setting performance. The company’s flagship product, SANsymphony™, pools and unifies diverse storage under a single management and services plane. DataCore Hyperconverged Virtual SAN provides similar services using the internal or DAS storage in a cluster. DataCore Parallel I/O technology leverages the power of multicore servers to overcome the IT industry’s biggest unsolved problem: the I/O bottleneck. Its MaxParallel™ family of products applies this Parallel I/O innovation to solving application-specific problems, beginning with MaxParallel for SQL Server. The company has been privately held since its founding in 1998, and its products have been deployed at more than 10,000 customer sites worldwide. DataCore solutions are also available within turnkey appliances from hardware manufacturers including Lenovo. Visit http://www.datacore.com or call (877) 780-5111 for more information.

DataCore, the DataCore logo, MaxParallel and SANsymphony are trademarks or registered trademarks of DataCore Software Corporation. Other DataCore product or service names or logos referenced herein are trademarks of DataCore Software Corporation. All other products, services and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

WhatMatrix provides a living resource and information is regularly updated, and capability criteria may be revised and updated at any time. The information listed is accurate as of the publication date.

DataCore, the Data Infrastructure Software company, is the leading provider of Software-Defined Storage and Adaptive Parallel I/O Software – harnessing today’s powerful and cost-efficient server platforms with Parallel I/O to overcome the IT industry’s biggest problem, the I/O bottleneck, in order to deliver unsurpassed performance, hyper-consolidation efficiencies and cost savings. The company’s comprehensive and flexible storage virtualization and hyper-converged virtual SAN solutions free users from the pain of labor-intensive storage management and provide true independence from solutions that cannot offer a hardware agnostic architecture. DataCore’s Software-Defined and Parallel I/O powered platforms revolutionize data infrastructure and serve as the cornerstone of the next-generation, software-defined data center – delivering greater value, industry-best performance, availability and simplicity.

