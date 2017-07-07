DataCore Partner Summit – West at the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas

The DataCore Partner Technical Summit-West took place June 5-7 at the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas. It was a great event, with lots of positive energy, sharing of best practices, and learning. Tuesday was dedicated to technical teams from the DataCore reseller partner community.

DataCore executives George Teixeira, President and CEO; Carlos Carreras, Senior VP of Worldwide Business Development & Strategic Alliances; Carrie Reber, Worldwide VP of Marketing; Devi Madhavan, VP of Channel Sales & Enablement; and Jeff Slapp, Director of Systems Engineering; welcomed over a dozen individuals from numerous reseller partners, including ApexIT, ConvergeOne, Dicar Networks, Mainline, NCE Group, Petrosys, Retriever Services, Stable Path, Sterling Computers, Thin Client Computing, and Universal Systems Incorporated (USI).

Partners and DataCore executives were joined by additional DataCore personnel from the Americas Sales, Product Marketing and Engineering teams.

Representatives from DataCore partners Stable Path, USI, and Thin Client Computing shared their experiences as DataCore resellers by highlighting specific customer deployments and competitive lessons learned in the field. In addition, DataCore solutions architects led a roundtable discussion on “Successful Scenarios” that included their take on DataCore best practices, including top use cases where DataCore provides the most value and user benefit.

