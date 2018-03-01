DataCore Software is proud to be one of the 12 selected vendors that have been evaluated and showcased in this year’s Gartner Magic Quadrant for Hyperconverged Infrastructure.

In prior years, Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Integrated Systems analyzed vendors within four classes of integrated systems which required hardware and software. As the hyperconverged market has continued to grow and customer expectations have crystalized, Gartner has changed its definition and focused on hyperconverged infrastructure this year. There are four important changes in this year’s Magic Quadrant (MQ):

Defines the market segment as hyperconverged infrastructure,

Eliminates the system hardware requirement,

Focuses exclusively on hyperconverged software vendors and solutions, and

Limits the evaluation of capabilities to those vendors with primary development responsibility and ownership

With these changes in the market segment definition, the readers will be able to sharply focus on who develops and provides hyperconverged infrastructure software and what delivery models are supported such as bring-your-own-hardware and as-a-Service over the cloud.

As the Gartner MQ highlighted similar points in its evaluation, we believe that:

Read the entire article here, DataCore Named a Niche Player in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Hyperconverged Infrastructure