DataCore MaxParallel for Microsoft SQL Server – Speed up SQL with Parallel Processing – Podcast Episode 293

DataCore MaxParallel for Microsoft SQL Server – Speed up SQL with Parallel Processing – Podcast Episode 293
In episode 293, Douglas Brown interviews Augie Gonzalez, Director of Product Marketing at DataCore Software. Augie and Douglas discuss DataCore’s new MaxParallel for Microsoft SQL Server solution to speed up database transactions using parallel processing.  Augie gives us a deep dive into the why, how, use cases and even a bit about the future of MaxParallel. Like with all DataCore solutions, this thing is fast and a must listen to podcast!

About MaxParallel for Microsoft SQL Server

High-velocity transaction on processing and real-time analytics factor heavily in the viability of numerous commercial, research and military instructions. For many, the responsiveness of the SQL Server databases behind their critical apps shapes the organization’s effectiveness and competitive advantage. That’s true in e-Commerce, inventory optimization, forecasting/modeling and fraud/fault/threat detection, to name a few.

The difference between being too late and just in time often boils down to how quickly so ware can respond to inputs, update status and forecast future behaviors. Delays in any of these facets can be crippling. Clients become irritated, stock levels are mismanaged, fraud, faults and threats go undetected. Uncovering and eliminating the root causes can be quite challenging. DataCore can help.

Visit DataCore MaxParallel on the web at: www.maxparallel.com

Learn more:

About Augie Gonzalez

25 years developing and marketing advanced Information Technology products. Combine strong technical aptitude, broad industry background and sound business sense to uniquely synthesize concepts and value proposition for non-technical audiences. Very experienced at creating new product categories and building brand awareness through compelling images and messages. Led several expansions into new product lines and distribution channels. Articulate presenter and author. Strategic thinker, adept at working with executive management to introduce innovative practices and build key alliances. Equally comfortable instituting operational change as corporate ambassador spanning worldwide marketing, engineering, manufacturing, sales, finance, and customer services disciplines.

Follow Augie on Twitter at: https://twitter.com/augiegonzalez

About Douglas A. Brown

Douglas Brown is the Global Technology Evangelist at IGEL Technology and the Founder of DABCC. Doug has more than 20 years of experience in virtualization, cloud, and end-user computing technologies and markets.

At DABCC, Mr. Brown worked with hundreds of companies assisting in their marketing and as a technical advisor.  Douglas is a sought-after speaker and has spoken at many leading industry events, such as Citrix Synergy and VMworld.  He has been writing about end-user computing technologies for almost two decades.

Prior to DABCC, Douglas worked at Citrix Systems, Inc. as a Senior Systems Engineer from 2001 to 2004 where he developed the leading Citrix project management and deployment solution, “Methodology in a Box”, which has more than a million downloads. Additionally, his peers and management at Citrix awarded Douglas the inaugural “SE of the Year” award in 2002. From 2005 to 2016, Doug was acknowledged as a MVP by Microsoft Corporation for his contributions to the industry.  He has also been awarded the Citrix CTP from 2006 to 2016 and VMware vEXPERT awards for his continued support of the IT community.

Mr. Brown was awarded a US Patent relating to “social content management”, US#8903912.

Mr. Brown is also host of the #1 rated virtualization and cloud podcast show, DABCC Radio and DABCC TV.

Follow Douglas on Twitter at http://twitter.com/douglasabrown

Connect on LinkedIn here, https://www.linkedin.com/in/dabcc

          Share this video