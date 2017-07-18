Quick history lesson Since 2010 many promising startup companies have emerged showing us new software-defined and hyper-converged ways to implement storage into our ever-growing enterprise IT environments. However, looking back at history, it has to be said that this seemingly new and fresh approach to storage is actually not that new at all. Software-defined storage initiatives already took flight in the late nineties and were led by a few distinct companies. One of them being DataCore, a company that was originally founded in the US back in February 1998.

The fact that DataCore is still very much alive today and has over 10,000 customers worldwide, makes you wonder how the current version of its storage solutions compares to the relative newbies. We decided to put this to the test by executing our rigorous evaluation process for both DataCore SANsymphony and DataCore Hyper-converged Virtual SAN (HVSAN).

Flexibility to the max

Read the entire article here, DataCore makes a majestical entrance into the WhatMatrix SDS/HCI category

via the fine folks at WhatMatrix Community