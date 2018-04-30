DataCore: Containers and Digital Transformation – Podcast Episode 304

In episode 304, Douglas Brown interviews Paul Nashawaty, Senior Technical Product Marketing & Strategy Director at DataCore. Douglas and Paul discuss how DataCore’s solutions help in the growing containers world and digital transformation.

About Paul Nashawaty

Paul strategically drives solutions at DataCore by defining go-to-market strategies, competitive differentiation and producing positive business results. By leveraging his technical and business background, he has successes in both the corporate and start-up environments. As a leading product marketing and product management professional, he focuses on and is highly skilled in balancing customer needs with the impact on the organization.

Download Paul’s book on Digital Transformation here:

About DataCore

DataCore is the authority on real-time data. The company pioneered software-defined storage and is now bringing its technology to hyperconverged and workload optimization. DataCore empowers IT organizations to achieve always-available, high-performance and highly efficient data. Its patented technology eliminates storage bottlenecks with adaptive parallel I/O optimization, enables zero-downtime synchronous mirroring, and provides a true hardware-agnostic architecture — resulting in flexibility, resource efficiencies, and cost savings.

DataCore software is the cornerstone of the next-generation, software-defined data center. DataCore’s value has been proven in more than 10,000 customer deployments across traditional, hyper-converged, cloud, and hybrid environments. Visit https://www.datacore.com or call (877) 780-5111 for more information.

About Douglas A. Brown

Douglas Brown is the Founder and President of DABCC, Inc. Doug has more than 20 years of experience in virtualization, cloud, and server-based computing technologies and markets. DABCC is the first and most visited website dedicated to all elements of virtualization and features news and resources.

Before DABCC, Doug worked at Citrix Systems, Inc. as a Senior Systems Engineer from 2001 to 2004 where he developed the leading Citrix deployment system, “Methodology in a Box”, which has more than a million users. Additionally, his peers and management at Citrix named Doug Systems Engineer of the Year in 2002. From 2005 to 2016, Doug was awarded the Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP) by Microsoft Corporation for his contributions to the industry. He has also been acknowledged with the Citrix Technology Professional (CTP) and VMware vEXPERT awards for his continued support in the IT community. Doug speaks at leading industry events and has been a prolific author over the past 20 years.

Mr. Brown was awarded a US Patent relating to “social content management”, US#8903912.

Mr. Brown is also the host of the #1 rated virtualization and cloud podcast show, DABCC Radio.

Follow Douglas on Twitter at http://twitter.com/douglasabrown

Connect on LinkedIn here, https://www.linkedin.com/in/dabcc

Download the above podcast to your Apple device or any tablet/phone using the DABCC Radio RSS feed!