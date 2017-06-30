Ease of access to business-critical data and applications can make the difference between emerging from a crisis at minimal cost and maximum speed, or jeopardizing your business reputation and bottom line. Think that’s an exaggeration? Consider this – the average cost of a single hour of downtime for an enterprise is $300,000.

But replicating operations at a remote physical site can also be expensive and difficult. That’s why so many of today’s enterprises are turning to the cloud for their disaster recovery strategy. And now DataCore is helping them do it.

DataCore Cloud Replication software solutions are now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace to support customers’ disaster recovery efforts. Anyone with on-premises deployments of SANsymphony™ software-defined storage and Hyper-converged Virtual SAN can use the Microsoft Azure cloud as an added replication location to safeguard highly available systems.

Read the entire article here, DataCore Brings Hybrid Cloud Replication to Azure Marketplace

via the fine folks at DataCore Software