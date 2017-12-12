DataCore Annual Customer Survey Shows Consistently High Customer Satisfaction Ratings

DataCore’s technical support team is committed to excellence, and its recent annual customer survey proves that its customers recognize and appreciate this dedication.

DataCore recently sent out its annual survey to customers registered for support. Out of the nearly 1,300 responses received, the results showed that DataCore Software was rated very good or good by 98% of its customers – substantially outranking industry support satisfaction averages and rising several percentage points from its 2016 survey.

DataCore’s technical support team has a legacy of excellence to uphold, and 2017 is clearly no exception. Constantly striving for improvement, the team sends a customer satisfaction survey to each customer for follow-up when they enter an incident. Customers are asked to assess from 1 (poor experience) to 10 (excellent experience). This is used instead of the commonly used industry metric of 1 to 5 to provide a more accurate score. Moreover, the team follows up on every incident — not just a random sampling. In a study completed in Q2/2017, the team recorded a score of 95%, on average, in customer satisfaction surveys done for all incidents within the prior 12 months. In fact, the DataCore team has achieved, on average, a score of 90% or better in its per-incident customer satisfaction surveys every year since 2006.

Via the fine folks at DataCore Software.