DataCore Achieves Category Leadership for a Software-Defined Storage Offering with Highest Rating in Independent Evaluation by WhatMatrix

Comes out on Top of Numerous Industry Leaders in In-Depth Technical Evaluation

DataCore today announced that it has received the highest rating for a software-defined storage offering in a rigorous, independent evaluation by WhatMatrix. Moreover, DataCore achieved second place in the overall software-defined storage (SDS)/hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) combined category, coming in at less than 1% below Nutanix, the top rated product.

“We conducted a rigorous, independent evaluation of DataCore for our combined SDS/HCI category,” said Herman Rutten, category consultant, WhatMatrix. “In a comparison of nearly 100 rated criteria, DataCore has emerged as a category leader in the SDS space, a testament to their long standing innovation in this market.”

WhatMatrix’s mission is to provide a comparison platform driven by visitor demand and IT community collaboration. The independent, third-party evaluation featured an in-depth technical evaluation of more than 20 offerings in the SDS/HCI market from vendors including Atlantis, Cisco, DataCore, Dell/EMC, HPE, Microsoft, Nutanix, Simplivity, and VMware.

Featuring a rich set of automated data storage services, automation and unmatched performance driven by Adaptive Parallel I/O technology , DataCore offers powerful benefits not widely known by general IT infrastructure professionals (but loved by customers and validated in independent surveys ). These include infrastructure-wide management from a single console, and a robust, hardware-agnostic solution that can be deployed in multiple different configurations to best serve customer use cases (hyperconverged, hybrid-converged, cloud, converged server SAN and storage virtualization). DataCore is easily adaptable as the environment grows, works with any storage hardware that is already deployed, and future-proofs investments as new storage technologies are introduced and cloud adoption continues to grow.

“The full capabilities of our software-defined storage solutions are often underestimated, but our top rating in the WhatMatrix SDS/HCI category will now help more companies make smarter choices in their evaluation of SDS/HCI solutions,” said Carrie Reber, vice president of Worldwide Marketing at DataCore Software. “Additionally, our ranking highlights DataCore’s importance in this market segment. DataCore has been around for nearly 20 years, serving more than 10,000 customers.”

Visit https://www.whatmatrix.com//comparison/SDS-and-HCI to review the complete report. WhatMatrix provides a living resource and information is regularly updated. Capability criteria may also be revised and updated at any time. The information listed is accurate as of the publication date.

For additional information, please register to view DataCore’s upcoming webinar.

About DataCore

DataCore is a leading provider of software-defined storage and hyperconverged infrastructuresolutions powered by Adaptive Parallel I/O technology , delivering higher performance, greater application workload productivity and cost savings. DataCore leverages the multi-core advances and cost efficiency of off-the-shelf x86 server platforms to overcome the IT industry’s biggest problem, the I/O bottleneck. With DataCore, customers enjoy faster application response times and lower costs by making full use of their available computing resources to multiply productivity. The SANsymphony™ software-defined storage product pools diverse storage despite differences and incompatibilities among manufacturers, models, and generations of equipment. The software can span multiple locations and devices to bring them under the control of a common set of enterprise-wide data services for management automation and infrastructure simplification. DataCore Hyper-converged Virtual SAN software provides similar services using the internal or direct-attached storage spread across physical or virtual servers in a cluster.

The company has been privately held since its founding in 1998, and today has more than 10,000 customer sites across the globe. DataCore solutions are also available within turnkey appliances from hardware manufacturers including Lenovo. Visit http://www.datacore.com or call (877) 780-5111 for more information.