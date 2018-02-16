Earlier this year, we published a series of blog posts that examined the top IT trends we predicted for the 2018. Here, we present a summary of those predictions as we continue to move forward on capitalizing on them in the months ahead

2018: The Year of Hybrid-Converged

In this blog post, we posit that the line that separates hyperconvergence and software-defined storage will continue to blur, as the two methods morph into a “hybrid-converged” model that is part of a larger continuum of infrastructure modernization and convergence.

It’s a Hybrid Cloud World

Here we predict a large uptick in hybrid cloud technologies – those that combine public cloud with private IT infrastructure – as enterprises come to appreciate the ease of access to business-critical data and the applications that they enable.

Here we predict a large uptick in hybrid cloud technologies – those that combine public cloud with private IT infrastructure – as enterprises come to appreciate the ease of access to business-critical data and the applications that they enable. A More Practical Approach to Digital Transformation

In this post, we take on the dreaded “digital transformation” to offer a smarter, software-defined approach to it that avoids the “rip and replace” hardware-minded models of the past to better support digital transformation by making the infrastructure more invisible to the applications and users.

Read the entire article here, DataCore 2018 Predictions in a Nutshell

Via the fine folks at DataCore Software.