Data Services or Predictable Performance? – You Shouldn’t Have to Choose
With All-Flash storage systems the expectation of predictable performance is a given. So, if predictable performance is a given then what sets one All-Flash array apart from others?
The answer is DATA SERVICES!
Data services are what make today’s All-Flash storage intelligent and add the unique capabilities required for the new cloud era.
So what exactly are data services in the context of All-Flash storage?
Data services provide functionality, above and beyond storing data which help simplify, optimize, protect and at the end of the day get more from your storage investment. Quick examples of data services include snap copies, quality of service, remote replication, intelligent caching, data reduction, encryption and many more…
So why don’t all storage systems offer all possible data services? It comes down to design and architecture. Developing, testing and supporting data services, especially at the tier-1 mission critical level, is no small effort and requires a long term commitment and vast engineering resources. Also, running data services within a storage array requires system resources such as CPU and memory, very valuable commodities within today’s storage systems. If there aren’t enough resources available to run multiple data services then things like predictable performance can be impacted.
Share this:
