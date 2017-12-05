When one element of a facility’s architecture fails or experiences a disruption, the dreaded disaster recovery plan stress can creep up on us. But, what if your architecture could run on a redundant path? What if it could take over seamlessly and was completely transparent so that users never knew that a disruption has even occurred?

This can be defined as data resiliency. Data resiliency can also be described as a planned part of this facility’s architecture and is usually associated with other data center disaster recovery considerations such as data protection. Data center resiliency is achieved through the use of redundant components, systems or facilities – on premise and in the cloud. In the event of an element fails, the redundant path takes over and continues to support computing services to the requestors.

With the new PSP7 version of our SANsymphony and Hyperconverged Virtual SAN (HVSAN) software, DataCore’s implementation of dynamic mirror path balancing increases usage density. This is completed by allowing the expansion and the ability to maximize the utilization of interconnections between nodes, by increasing the functionality of the mirroring, and by utilizing dynamic active pathing to improve the throughput and resiliency.

Read the entire article here, Data Resiliency Reinvented – Optimally utilize current and new infrastructure investments to do more

Via the fine folks at DataCore Software.