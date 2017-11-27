This is Part I of a multi-part series on Data Protection fundamental tools topics techniques terms technologies trends tradecraft tips as a follow-up to my Data Protection Diaries series, as well as a companion to my new book Software Defined Data Infrastructure Essentials – Cloud, Converged, Virtual Server Storage I/O Fundamental tradecraft (CRC Press 2017).

The focus of this series is around data protection including Data Infrastructure Services: Availability, RAS, RAID and Erasure Codes (including LRC) ( Chapter 9), Data Infrastructure Services: Availability, Recovery Point ( Chapter 10). Additional Data Protection related chapters include Storage Mediums and Component Devices ( Chapter 7), Management, Access, Tenancy, and Performance ( Chapter 8), as well as Capacity, Data Footprint Reduction ( Chapter 11), Storage Systems and Solutions Products and Cloud ( Chapter 12), Data Infrastructure and Software-Defined Management ( Chapter 13) among others.

Post in the series includes excerpts from Software Defined Data Infrastructure (SDDI) pertaining to data protection for legacy along with software defined data centers ( SDDC), data infrastructures in general along with related topics. In addition to excerpts, the posts also contain links to articles, tips, posts, videos, webinars, events and other companion material. Note that figure numbers in this series are those from the SDDI book and not in the order that they appear in the posts.

Read the entire article here, Data Protection Diaries Fundamental Topics Tools Techniques Technologies Tips

Via the fine folks at Greg Schulz.