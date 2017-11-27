Home Cloud Computing Data Protection Diaries Fundamental Topics Tools Techniques Technologies Tips

This is Part I of a multi-part series on Data Protection fundamental tools topics techniques terms technologies trends tradecraft tips as a follow-up to my Data Protection Diaries series, as well as a companion to my new book Software Defined Data Infrastructure Essentials – Cloud, Converged, Virtual Server Storage I/O Fundamental tradecraft (CRC Press 2017).

The focus of this series is around data protection including Data Infrastructure Services: Availability, RAS, RAID and Erasure Codes (including LRC) ( Chapter 9), Data Infrastructure Services: Availability, Recovery Point ( Chapter 10). Additional Data Protection related chapters include Storage Mediums and Component Devices ( Chapter 7), Management, Access, Tenancy, and Performance ( Chapter 8), as well as Capacity, Data Footprint Reduction ( Chapter 11), Storage Systems and Solutions Products and Cloud ( Chapter 12), Data Infrastructure and Software-Defined Management ( Chapter 13) among others.

Post in the series includes excerpts from Software Defined Data Infrastructure (SDDI) pertaining to data protection for legacy along with software defined data centers ( SDDC), data infrastructures in general along with related topics. In addition to excerpts, the posts also contain links to articles, tips, posts, videos, webinars, events and other companion material. Note that figure numbers in this series are those from the SDDI book and not in the order that they appear in the posts.

Read the entire article here, Data Protection Diaries Fundamental Topics Tools Techniques Technologies Tips

Via the fine folks at Greg Schulz.

Greg Schulz is Founder and Sr. Consulting Analyst of independent IT advisory consultancy firm Server StorageIO and UnlimitedIO LLC (e.g. StorageIO®). He has worked in IT for an electrical utility, financial services, and transportation firms in roles ranging from business applications development to systems management, architecture, strategy, performance, and capacity planning. Mr. Schulz is the author of the new book “Software-Defined Data Infrastructure Essentials” (CRC Press). Greg is also the author of the Intel Recommended Reading List books “Cloud and Virtual Data Storage Networking” and “The Green and Virtual Data Center” via CRC Press and “Resilient Storage Networks” (Elsevier). Greg has a new book due out spring 2017 “Software Defined Data Infrastructure Essentials” (CRC) and is also a Microsoft MVP as well as VMware vSAN vExpert.

