In part one of this blog series about HPE SimpliVity’s latest data protection stats, I talked about third-party backup solutions and how the completeness of HPE SimpliVity hyperconvergence is making them obsolete.

Users are trusting HPE SimpliVity with their most important asset ̶ their data. And they are doing so overwhelmingly, not only because the backups are so complete, but also because HPE SimpliVity visibly improves backup windows ̶ the predetermined amount of time in which specific data must be restored to avoid any negative or damaging effects on the systems or applications that use the data. Before implementing HPE SimpliVity, 17% of customers cited a backup window success rate greater than 95%. After deploying HPE SimpliVity, 73% achieved success more than 95% of the time ̶ translating to about a 300% increase. The importance of quick backup windows should not be overlooked as it directly impacts companies’ recovery time objectives (RTOs) and recovery point objectives (RPOs), among other factors.

Many companies aren’t confident in their backup solutions’ ability to meet their prescribed RTOs and RPOs. Even worse, many organizations don’t realize that their backup solutions aren’t even capable of meeting their recovery goals! The below chart, courtesy of ESG Research, shows the difference between companies’ expected RTOs and what their backup solutions are actually able to deliver.

Read the entire article here, Data Finds Quick Customer Recoveries with HPE SimpliVity

via the fine folks at HP Enterprise.