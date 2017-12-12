Data Analytics Gives You Visibility into Key Enterprise Data from Flexera

Gain insight into what you have, own, owe and need through hardware and software data analytics. IT Operations, Finance, Procurement and IT Security can collaborate better to improve software governance.

Benefits of Flexera Data Analytics:

• Find areas of license compliance risk by understanding which software products are over consumed

• Identify cost saving opportunities to reduce your subscriptions or maintenance for underused products

• Reduce support costs and security risks by consolidating your software portfolio

• Improve purchasing efficiency by having a centralized view of all software procurement

Flexera is changing the Software Asset Management Game: http://bit.ly/2uUiJ4a

Watch all the videos in the FlexNet Manager Suite for Enterprises Demo Series:

https://www.flexera.com/enterprise/resources/demos/flexnet-manager-suite-demo-video-series/

This video is from the fine folks at Flexera Software