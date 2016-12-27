A couple of months ago, HPE launched a #Dare2Compare Twitter campaign to demonstrate what customers can accomplish with the HPE Hyper Converged 380 in comparison with other hyperconverged vendor’s offerings. HPE has pulled together all of these stats and put them in a 2 minute video. Highlights include:

As low at $11.30 per desktop

90 minutes from power on tor provisioning

30 minutes to expand cluster capacity

Lower entry price (with 2 node entry and linear scaling)

90% more efficient use of physical and virtual resources

9999% continuous data availability

IT generalist can update with 3 clicks

5 click to create a new VM in less than 1 minute

Key HPE Hyper Converged 380 claims from the #Dare2Compare Twitter promotion include faster time to value, greater access to resources, ease of use and deployment. All of this is possible because the HPE Hyper Converged 380 is a virtualized, all-in-one compute, software-defined storage, and software-defined intelligence solution. Cloud and composable Infrastructure ready, the HPE Hyper Converged 380 was designed to provide intuitive automation, comprehensive lifecycle management, intelligent analytics, and affordability with investment protection – letting customers deploy virtual machines at cloud speed, simplify IT operations, and reduce costs.

Watch the #Dare2Compare video showing quantifiable HPE Hyper Converged 380 success.

Read the entire article here, #Dare2Compare with the HPE Hyper Converged 380

via the fine folks at HP Enterprise.