Damage Limitation for Cyber-Attacks Achieved through Business Continuity offered by Software- Defined Storage:

Three months ago in a candid interview with The Guardian newspaper, Ciaran Martin, head of the Government’s National Cyber Security Centre, warned of an imminent cyber-attack on UK infrastructures. Given that the Government itself set up NCSC, (the front window for the GCHQ government surveillance agency), receipt of such a gloomy warning in itself was perhaps not surprising. What took UK organisations off guard was the surety and the timescale apportioned, with Martin detailing the expectation of a Category 1 overwhelming attack, within the next two years, detailing; “It is a matter of when, not if.”

‘Cauterise damage’ through Business Continuity:

This blog does not attempt to examine how to prevent the seemingly imminent massive cyber- attack, nor to offer cyber-resiliency solutions for consideration, but it does point to the obvious need for UK organisations to develop additional layers of resiliency for their IT infrastructure that would allow business and processes to continue in the face of adversity. Or, to use Martin’s words, to ‘cauterise the damage’ through assured business continuity. The main measure of severity of a cyber-attack is actually the length of time that operations, applications and critical data are unavailable. How extensive the delays are after any attack determines how quickly normality resumes.

