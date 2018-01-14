DaaS DeCoded & How Partners are going to benefit

Of all the interesting notions a new year brings with it – fresh starts, the chance to predict the future, etc. – one of the things I have come to appreciate is the ability to look back and learn.

In technology change is the only constant, with the velocity of change being one of the key variables.

And when it comes to velocity of change – nothing has hit our industry like the avalanche of cloud. It applies (or can, or should) to every use case, every industry, and in most cases every architecture for delivering digital services to end users. And that is cool stuff.

I remember the early days of server and then desktop virtualization vividly. While exciting, those days are merely footnotes to the true story of our generation. Cloud.

Liquidware started with a simple premise. Make delivering and managing Windows workspaces easier to manage at scale. The timing of our early years put us in the lead from day one in the VDI space. Most of the early, large, progressive projects used Liquidware to size, design, migrate & deploy, and then manage users, data, and applications. We had a front row seat to a really, really interesting transformation. We were successfully delivering Windows in new ways with both CAPEX and OPEX benefits.

