Home Desktop DaaS DeCoded & How Partners are going to benefit

DaaS DeCoded & How Partners are going to benefit

0
DaaS DeCoded & How Partners are going to benefit
0

Of all the interesting notions a new year brings with it – fresh starts, the chance to predict the future, etc. – one of the things I have come to appreciate is the ability to look back and learn.

In technology change is the only constant, with the velocity of change being one of the key variables.

And when it comes to velocity of change – nothing has hit our industry like the avalanche of cloud. It applies (or can, or should) to every use case, every industry, and in most cases every architecture for delivering digital services to end users. And that is cool stuff.

I remember the early days of server and then desktop virtualization vividly. While exciting, those days are merely footnotes to the true story of our generation. Cloud.

Liquidware started with a simple premise. Make delivering and managing Windows workspaces easier to manage at scale. The timing of our early years put us in the lead from day one in the VDI space. Most of the early, large, progressive projects used Liquidware to size, design, migrate & deploy, and then manage users, data, and applications. We had a front row seat to a really, really interesting transformation. We were successfully delivering Windows in new ways with both CAPEX and OPEX benefits.

Read the entire article here, DaaS DeCoded & How Partners are going to benefit | Liquidware Blog –

Via the fine folks at Liquidware/a>.

Categories:
Desktop
News
Liquidware
Liquidware

Liquidware™ provides industry leading platform-agnostic desktop solutions for hybrid Windows desktop environments including Citrix® XenApp/XenDesktop, VMware Horizon View®, Amazon WorkSpaces and physical Microsoft® Windows PCs. The company’s Stratusphere solution delivers visibility into desktop environments and supports assessment, design, monitoring and diagnostics (Health Checks). ProfileUnity provides just in time delivery of User Profiles, application and user rights management and context-aware policies. FlexApp delivers advanced Application Layering. The solutions are available in an extremely cost-effectively priced bundle called Liquidware Essentials. Liquidware products are Citrix Ready, VMware-certified, and are available through a global network of partners.

Share your view, leave a comment below:

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Does Deploying Citrix in the Cloud Make Performance Monitoring Easier? – White Paper

    IT Monitoring and Performance Management The technology of cloud computing has caught up with virtual desktop infrastructures. Tapping into the agility and flexibility of cloud-hosted infrastructures, Citrix Cloud enables organizations to simplify digital workspace delivery. With many of the critical components of the Citrix delivery infrastructure hosted in the cloud and managed by Citrix, organizations […]

    read more
    Nakivo Logo

    21 Reasons Why NAKIVO is Better than Legacy Backup – White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Overcoming Performance Monitoring Tool Sprawl with a Single-Pane-of-Glass Solution – White Paper

    Lakeside Software Avatar

    Succeed with Workspace Analytics for IT – White Paper

    Veeam-Logo

    ‘All You Need to Know About Microsoft Windows Nano Server’ Veeam White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Citrix Administrator’s Guide to Citrix ICA/HDX’ White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1513816031_maxresdefault.jpg

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar Video

        Here’s the full recording of our RDM 13 webinar during which our Business Solutions Specialist France Lymburner, Business Architect Maurice Côté, and Marketing Director Max Trottier covered key RDM 13 features and functions. This video is from the fine folks at Devolutions.

        read more
        Devolutions-Feature-Image.png

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1515539837_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: SQL Server 2017 on Linux | #1 in price and performance—with massive scale

          Signup for the webcast now: https://info.microsoft.com/sql-server-2017-on-linux-webinar-series.html?wt.mc_id=AID627568_QSG_SCL_216719 Learn how you can get record breaking performance with SQL Server on Linux. SQL Server consistently leads in the TPC-E OLTP workload, the TPC-H data warehousing workload, and real-world application performance benchmarks. Presented by Bob Ward, Microsoft; Nicholas Gerasimatos, Red Hat; Wendy Harms, HPE This video is from the […]

          read more
          1515594427_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: SQL Server 2017 on Linux | Providing Industry leading security

          1515174115_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop Service Demo

          1515174353_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Horizon Cloud on Azure: Better Together – E2EVC Session Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Register Today for Disrupt End User Computing Forum 2018

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video