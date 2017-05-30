Home DaaS 2.0 Cloud Consulting Partner Program Expands Workspot’s Successful Channel Strategy

0
Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Leader Seeks New Breed of Partnering Relationships to Capture Nascent Mid-market & Enterprise Segments in Key Verticals

Workspot, the leader in next-generation virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), today announced the launch of a new Cloud Consulting Partner Program to complement the hugely successful launch of Workspot DaaS 2.0 (Desktop-as-a-Service) and other solutions leveraging Workspot capability and Microsoft Azure Cloud.

 The new breed of cloud-native companies and products like Workspot and DaaS 2.0 need a program that is also born in the cloud and is unencumbered by old partnering models. Workspot seeks to create an ecosystem of partnering relationships with cloud reseller experts, consultants and managed service providers that are able to address key enterprise and mid-market segments and verticals such as education, healthcare and financial services. The company also seeks partners who want to complement their current engagement with customers and expand their sphere of influence by moving to DaaS as an adjunct offering.

  • Easy positioning: The Workspot DaaS Cloud Consulting Partner Program enables partners to easily position a DaaS service to their customers, with no upfront capital investment, need-to-own infrastructure or an expensive roster of traditional implementation teams. Workspot DaaS 2.0 is a fit for those already selling and providing managed services for Microsoft infrastructure or business solutions, including Microsoft Office 365.
  • Simplified billing, strong referral fees: Workspot takes the complexity and headache out of navigating and managing public cloud billing and wild cost fluctuations, while partners are able to earn healthy referral fees as well as build other service offerings around the relationship.
  • Expanding offerings: The program provides partners with the skills needed to use cloud solutions to solve customer problems, expand their businesses and grow cloud revenue. The program enables partners to:
    • Improve customer retention and accelerate cloud adoption.
    • Expand and grow their cloud practice and cross-sell adjacent services and solutions.
    • Sell services including support, desktop management, application and end user computing (EUC).
    • Consult, advise, sell and implement workload migration services to Azure
  • Advisor fees: Members of the program who are involved in the presale software assessment and recommendation for a customer will be eligible to earn fees. This will be done as a percentage of their customer’s license fees and renewals.

Amitabh Sinha, CEO and co-founder of Workspot, said: “The move to the cloud is becoming a stampede. Industry analysts recently predicted that by 2019, 50 percent of new VDI users will be deployed on DaaS platforms. In this transitional time, the mid-market space is largely untapped and fragmented, creating a high-growth opportunity for Workspot partners. We see a huge opportunity not only to capture the customers transitioning to DaaS from on-premises solutions but also a wealth of new customers leveraging the cost savings, faster deployment cycles and simplicity our DaaS 2.0 solution offers.”

About Workspot

Workspot has reinvented Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) with its cloud-native VDI 2.0 and Desktop-as-a-Service 2.0 (DaaS 2.0) solutions. Workspot solves the corporate challenge of securely delivering apps, desktops and data to any device and helps organizations achieve unprecedented time-to-value for VDI implementations. With a focus on customer satisfaction, Workspot offers the shortest implementation times in the industry. The Cupertino, Calif.-based company received the Best of VMworld 2016 Gold Award for Desktop and Application Delivery solutions. For more information on Workspot’s risk-free, turnkey solutions, visit: www.workspot.com.

