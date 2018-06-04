Cyberattackers are Knocking; Secure the Front Door with BIOS Verification

As Advanced Persistent Threats Rise, Dell’s BIOS Verification Approach Is the Secure Way Forward

Everyone can relate to the experience of booting up a computer – hitting the power button, hearing the startup sound, and ultimately seeing the home screen appear. But even some tech professionals may not be aware of what’s happening under the surface.

When the CPU is booted up, the first thing it does is communicate with the flash memory on the motherboard to fetch a piece of code called the Basic Input Output System (BIOS). The BIOS’s job is to initialize the motherboard components, chipset and other hardware in the system. The BIOS on modern systems is based on the UEFI specification, however, for the purposes of this post, we will use the more general term BIOS to refer to this system firmware.

This piece of code is highly privileged and trusted by the computer. It’s the first link in the chain of trust that extends from system reset to your applications, e-commerce transactions and everything else you do on your machine. For cybercriminals, this privileged role makes it an enticing target.

