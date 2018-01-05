Cross Cloud Data Management and Compliance with Cohesity AWB in Azure and AWS – Video

This demo showcases Cohesity’s to conduct Cross-Cloud Data Management and compliance capabilities in AWS and Microsoft Azure. The primary use case is to adhere to a number of corporate data management requirements which include the identification of a PCI compliance requirements around the existence of credit card numbers within any file stored on the data platform. Showcasing Cohesity’s converged data management capabilities beyond data protection and recovery.

This video is via Rawlinson Rivera at Punching Clouds.