Credit Union Credits IGEL with Reducing Virtual Desktop Cost and Complexity

Managing end-user devices can be a frustrating drain on IT resources. From overcoming increasing virtual desktop infrastructure complexity to ensuring security and repairing aging hardware, managing endpoints can be among the most tedious tasks IT departments face.

Such was the case for Utah Community Credit Union. The credit union, which was straining to manage its growing footprint of end-user devices located across more than a dozen locations, needed to switch from a reactive pattern of fix and replace to one that drove greater efficiencies so the expanding organization could support future growth.

Based on a recommendation from is partner, 1 on 1 Technologies, the Utah Community Credit Union found its solution in IGEL. Using a combination of the IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS) and Universal Desktop™ UD2, UD3 and UD5 thin clients to replace an existing network of aging thin client devices, the credit union is now able to do more with less, while preparing for growth.

