Creativity and Sales Mojo: IGEL’s Award Winning Partners Can’t be Beat!

Citrix Synergy had it all this year: our IGEL Community was out in full force at our events. We had great give-and-take with our fellow thought leaders on the future of EUC, and we celebrated our extraordinary partners who take IGEL’s software story out to the front lines, with record-breaking sales results!

At Synergy we gave a special shout out to partners like Forthright who bring creativity and energy to an even higher level, proving we can be IT geeks and cool at the same time!

We gave out these IGEL Special Recognition Partner Awards:

New Platinum Partner: Burwood Group. IGEL welcomes the newest member of our outstanding Platinum Partner group, now up to 20organizations. Burwood has already doubled the pipeline requirement for Platinum partners, and has done a superb job of integrating IGEL’s endpoint management solution into multiple practices. Burwood now ranks #1 in deal registrations and we are looking forward to their next success.

