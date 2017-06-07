Creating a refinery of the future with the Internet of Things
From energy to manufacturing to healthcare to smarter cities, the Internet of Things (IoT) is dramatically changing the way many industries do business. But when it comes to chemical manufacturing, many of today’s plants are still working with yesterday’s technologies, using outdated communication technologies and protocols.
Why? It’s not necessarily because these companies are unable to keep up with advances in technology. It has more to do with the harsh environment, which requires specially adapted equipment for technologies such as WiFi. But a solution is at hand.
Gaining new analytic insights
Hewlett Packard Enterprise has teamed up with Texmark Chemicals, Inc. a family-owned chemical processing plant in Galena Park, Texas, to design and build a “refinery of the future,” modernizing Texmark’s facilities with IoT technologies to make the refinery safer and more efficient. These improvements also enable the company to provide greater business value to its customers.
By creating a more connected and automated refinery, Texmark is gaining new analytic insights into areas such as asset tracking and lifecycle management, predictive maintenance, worker safety, video analytics, and more.
Read the entire article here, Creating a refinery of the future with the Internet of Things
via the fine folks at HP Enterprise.
