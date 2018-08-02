In this article, I would like to share with you an idea about creating a custom management console for your Citrix tools. I have been using a modified Microsoft Management Console (MMC) since XenApp 6.5 and I am using the same solution for my latest XenDesktop 7.18 environment running on Windows Server 2016.

Before I go into detail, let me show you an example of what I am talking about. Below you see a custom MMC with a number of well-known snap-ins, including the snap-ins for Citrix Studio and StoreFront as well as a number of tools.

The tools listed in the example above are the following (from left to right):

A shortcut to the Provisioning Server image share

Regedit

Server Manager

The PowerShell ISE

A shortcut to a PowerShell script that configures my XenDesktop 7.18 site / farm

A shortcut to a PowerShell script that creates or updates the XenDesktop 7.18 site policies

