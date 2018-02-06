Remote Desktop Manager (RDM) is far more capable than its name might first suggest. As well as using it at work to manage all of our endpoints, my department has it managing passwords, online resources, firewalls and switches across multiple domains. This is made possible by RDM’s robust credential management and wide variety of entry types.

Some time ago I wondered if I could consolidate even more into RDM’s consolidated view of my digital world. In particular, I look after a lot of SQL Server instances and need to log in via SQL Server Management Studio every so often. As the credentials were already in RDM, could I have RDM fire off SSMS connections with a straightforward double click?

The answer was, of course, yes.

In this article I will show you how to make use of Remote Desktop Manager’s Command Line entry type and its useful variable functionality for a true single sign on experience. To begin with I’ll show you how to use SSMS with integrated authentication, thereby authenticating to SQL Server with Windows credentials, as it’s the easier method to get going. Next I’ll show you how to authenticate with SQL Server logins using credentials already stored in RDM.

Read the entire article here, Create SSMS shortcuts with Remote Desktop Manager

Via the fine folks at Devolutions.