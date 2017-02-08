Create a modern data center with a multi-site, cloud-first strategy for EUC
The legacy data center for EUC
VDI 1.0 customers were stuck with deploying complex, legacy, on-prem stacks in multiple data centers around the world. These caused numerous issues with multi-site deployments, database replication, WAN issues, etc. As a result, many customers chose not to deploy multiple sites and forced all their users to connect via high latency networks to one or two data centers.The cloud-first data center
The cloud forces us to re-think this architecture and affords organizations the opportunity to build the data center of the future. IT no longer has to create a data center in other geographies. They can choose to run their desktops and apps in a cloud data center. Let Microsoft worry about creating efficient data centers across the world! With Azure and Workspot, IT can focus on more pressing matters.
In the cloud-first data center world, an American company may have one main data center in St. Louis and cloud data centers in Singapore and Ireland. A Japanese company may have one main data center in Osaka and cloud data centers in Eastern US and the other in Germany.
Read the entire article here, Create a modern data center with a multi-site, cloud-first strategy
via the fine folks at WorkSpot
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Login VSI’s “VDI Reference Architecture Monthly”
Happy new year and welcome to the first Reference Architecture Monthly of 2017. Sorry it has taken me a while to get this one out. We’ve been having fun at the end of year festivities while also preparing some really cool stuff for Login PI and Login VSI. There were two reference architectures posted in […]
Share this:
How to use Skype Meeting Broadcast
eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp & XenDesktop – Solution Brief
steadyPRINT Data Sheet – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!
Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper