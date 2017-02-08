Create a modern data center with a multi-site, cloud-first strategy for EUC

The legacy data center for EUC

VDI 1.0 customers were stuck with deploying complex, legacy, on-prem stacks in multiple data centers around the world. These caused numerous issues with multi-site deployments, database replication, WAN issues, etc. As a result, many customers chose not to deploy multiple sites and forced all their users to connect via high latency networks to one or two data centers.The cloud-first data center

The cloud forces us to re-think this architecture and affords organizations the opportunity to build the data center of the future. IT no longer has to create a data center in other geographies. They can choose to run their desktops and apps in a cloud data center. Let Microsoft worry about creating efficient data centers across the world! With Azure and Workspot, IT can focus on more pressing matters.

In the cloud-first data center world, an American company may have one main data center in St. Louis and cloud data centers in Singapore and Ireland. A Japanese company may have one main data center in Osaka and cloud data centers in Eastern US and the other in Germany.

