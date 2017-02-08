Home Cloud Computing Create a modern data center with a multi-site, cloud-first strategy for EUC

The legacy data center for EUC

VDI 1.0 customers were stuck with deploying complex, legacy, on-prem stacks in multiple data centers around the world. These caused numerous issues with multi-site deployments, database replication, WAN issues, etc. As a result, many customers chose not to deploy multiple sites and forced all their users to connect via high latency networks to one or two data centers.The cloud-first data center

The cloud forces us to re-think this architecture and affords organizations the opportunity to build the data center of the future. IT no longer has to create a data center in other geographies. They can choose to run their desktops and apps in a cloud data center.  Let Microsoft worry about creating efficient data centers across the world! With Azure and Workspot, IT can focus on more pressing matters.

In the cloud-first data center world, an American company may have one main data center in St. Louis and cloud data centers in Singapore and Ireland. A Japanese company may have one main data center in Osaka and cloud data centers in Eastern US and the other in Germany.

Read the entire article here, Create a modern data center with a multi-site, cloud-first strategy

via the fine folks at WorkSpot

Workspot Workspot has reinvented VDI with its cloud-native VDI 2.0 and groundbreaking Desktop-as-a-Service 2.0 (DaaS 2.0) solutions. With the ability to deploy thousands of virtual desktops in hours — not weeks or months — Workspot solves the corporate challenge of securely delivering apps, desktops and data to any device and helps organizations achieve unprecedented time-to-value for VDI implementations. A frictionless experience across mobile, Mac and PC platforms delights users with its elegance and simplicity. Based in Cupertino, California, Workspot was awarded the Best of VMworld 2016 Gold Award Winner for Desktop and Application Delivery solutions.
