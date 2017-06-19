Craig Fox, Australian Taxation Office – Public Sector Summit 2017 Customer Keynote Video

Hear Craig Fox, Assistant Commissioner, Australian Taxation Office highlight at the 2017 AWS Public Sector Summit in Washington, DC on how the ATO overcame barriers for cloud adoption and how the cloud gives them the security, agility, and speed to better serve citizens.

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).