Resource management for containers is a huge requirement for production users. Being able to run multiple containers on a single host and ensure that one container does not starve the others in terms of cpu, memory, io, or networking in an efficient way is why I like working with containers. However, cpu management for containers is still not as straightforward as what I would like. There are many different options when it comes to dealing with restricting the cpu usage for a container. With things like memory, its is very easy for people to think that , –memory 512m gives the container up to 512mb. With CPU, it’s hard for people to understand a container’s limit with the current options.

In Docker 1.13 we added a –cpus flag, which is the best tech for limiting cpu usage of a container with a sane UX that the majority of users can understand. Let’s take a look at a couple of the options in 1.12 to show why this is necessary.

There are various ways to set a cpu limit for a container. Cpu shares, cpuset, cfs quota and period are the three most common ways. We can just go ahead and say that using cpu shares is the most confusing and worst functionality out of all the options we have. The numbers don’t make sense. For example, is 5 a large number or is 512 half of my system’s resources if there is a max of 1024 shares? Is 100 shares significant when I only have one container; however, if I add two more containers each with 100 shares, what does that mean? We could go in depth on cpu shares but you have to remember that cpu shares are relative to everything else on the system.

Read the entire article here, CPU Management in Docker 1.13

