C-level executives are turning to digital transformation initiatives to help drive better business decisions and stay competitive. The challenge many run into is a lack of visibility into the IT spend. Where is the money going, and is it providing the innovation needed to move the organization into the future?

According to a 2016 Gartner ITScore survey, 62% of CIOs don’t believe they have acceptable transparency into their existing cost of IT

IT Service Delivery models are rapidly evolving, and software license and subscription agreements are more and more complex. The foundation of digital transformation is the cloud, and without an understanding of the true cost and utilization of digital services, planning a digital transformation is like flying blind. As companies transform, they need to closely manage costs and utilization for cloud services—IaaS, PaaS and SaaS, in order to efficiently introduce new technologies and tools to drive their business forward.

So how can executives learn about IT spending visibility in an era of Digital Transformation?

Read the entire article here, Cost Transparency in the era of Digital Transformation

via the fine folks at Flexera Software