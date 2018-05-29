Cost and Utilization Challenges of a Hybrid Cloud Environment

It’s been more than a decade since Amazon launched Elastic Compute Cloud and forever changed how businesses consume compute resources. Over the years, the popularity of cloud computing has continued to grow. That’s because many businesses are attracted to the promise of increased agility, faster innovation, and low startup costs that the cloud provides.

As enterprises expand to using multiple clouds, many have struggled to control costs. Effectively managing costs across multiple clouds in a hybrid IT environment has become a significant challenge—commonly resulting in unexpected charges and cost overruns.

High-tech analyst firm Moor Insights & Strategy looked into this challenge, producing a comprehensive report on how to simplify enterprise hybrid cloud cost management. I’ve summarized their findings in this article.

What causes cost overruns in a hybrid cloud environment?Incomplete planning for actual costs seems to be at the core of the challenge organizations face. Typically, cost overruns occur for the following reasons:

Via the fine folks at HP Enterprise.