Cornerstone Home Lending Upgrades with Citrix and Nutanix
An Interview with Marc Grant, Director of Infrastructure at Cornerstone Home Lending, Inc.
Cornerstone Home Lending became a Nutanix customer just a few months ago. We recently checked in with Marc Grant to see how his Nutanix deployment was going. Here are some of the highlights of our conversation.
What IT challenges were you facing before Nutanix?
We have a large Citrix VDI environment with over 1,500 desktops. That deployment was mixed with our production environment on our existing blade chassis and SAN storage infrastructure. When we started seeing degradation in performance on the VDI side, we realized it was time to refresh our CPU and memory environment. We also wanted to separate our production servers and storage from the VDI environment in order to commoditize the VDI pieces. So we decided to run a bake-off between Nutanix hyperconverged systems and HP to determine the right solution for us.
Why did you choose Nutanix?
Read the entire article here, Cornerstone Home Lending Upgrades with Citrix and Nutanix
via the fine folks at Nutanix.
