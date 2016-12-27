Home Data Center Cool things that Citrix NetScaler MAS can do!

Cool things that Citrix NetScaler MAS can do!
0
So to be honest I haven’t actually spent to much time looking at all the details that NetScaler MAS of features. I have blogged about some of the features such as
NITRO API Proxy: http://msandbu.org/leveraging-netscaler-mas-as-a-nitro-api-proxy/

NetScaler MAS and multi-tenancy: http://msandbu.org/netscaler-mas-and-multi-tenancy/

NetScaler MAS and Docker Remote API: http://msandbu.org/setting-up-nmas-with-remote-docker-integration-with-ubuntu-docker-hosts/

But there are a bunch of other stuff I also wanted to mention, which are pretty cool!

Configuration Audit

Imagine having the ability to have a set of master template which define how different settings should be configured? To be honest NetScaler pretty much resolves around the ns.conf file, but being able to see if instances are configured against your own best-pratices might be a difficult task without scanning each ns.conf file on each instance.

Read the entire article here, Cool things that NetScaler MAS can do!

via Marius Sandbu.

 

Categories:
Data Center
Networking
IT Blog by Marius Sandbu Marius Sandbu (@msandbu on Twitter), works as an Cloud Architect at Exclusive Networks/BigTec in Norway. Primary focusing on Software defined datacenter solution and how they integrate with end-user computing technology and also works alot with cloud solutions like Microsoft Azure. Marius is also an Microsoft MVP, Veeam Vanguard, VMware vExpert and is also the author of many Citrix NetScaler books and shares his thought and ideas about technolgy on his blog.
