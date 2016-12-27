Cool things that Citrix NetScaler MAS can do!

So to be honest I haven’t actually spent to much time looking at all the details that NetScaler MAS of features. I have blogged about some of the features such as

NITRO API Proxy: http://msandbu.org/leveraging-netscaler-mas-as-a-nitro-api-proxy/

NetScaler MAS and multi-tenancy: http://msandbu.org/netscaler-mas-and-multi-tenancy/

NetScaler MAS and Docker Remote API: http://msandbu.org/setting-up-nmas-with-remote-docker-integration-with-ubuntu-docker-hosts/

But there are a bunch of other stuff I also wanted to mention, which are pretty cool!

Configuration Audit

Imagine having the ability to have a set of master template which define how different settings should be configured? To be honest NetScaler pretty much resolves around the ns.conf file, but being able to see if instances are configured against your own best-pratices might be a difficult task without scanning each ns.conf file on each instance.

