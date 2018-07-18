Home Applications Cool things FSLogix can do – Video

Cool things FSLogix can do – Video

54 minutes, 11 slides. You know what that means–DEMOS!

In this webinar, FSLogix’s Benny Tritsch and Jim Moyle take you on a tour of FSLogix’s App Masking, Java Control, Profile Container, and Office 365 Container products. You’ll see how they work, and dive into some advanced capabilities, including:

– Concurrent profile access
– ACLs for VHD
– Multiple VHD locations
– Per user/group VHD locations
– Outlook fails to online mode if there is a VHD issue

This video is from the fine folks at FSLogix.

Applications
Desktop
Videos
FSLogix
FSLogix Founded by industry veterans Kevin Goodman and Randy Cook, FSLogix is a startup that came out of stealth mode at BriForum Chicago 2013. FSLogix Apps provides Dynamic Application Visibility, which enables policy-based control of when any application is visible to individual users or groups from a single golden image. With FSLogix Apps, IT administrators realize the benefits of application virtualization for all Windows® applications on physical, VDI and Citrix/RDSH platforms.FSLogix Apps is an advanced application filtering solution that enables administrators to dramatically reduce the number of images required to support any enterprise, with any deployment system, on any Windows based infrastructure. FSLogix Apps delivers Dynamic Application Visibility, and policy based control of application visibility to individual users or groups from a single golden image.

