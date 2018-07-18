Cool things FSLogix can do – Video

54 minutes, 11 slides. You know what that means–DEMOS!

In this webinar, FSLogix’s Benny Tritsch and Jim Moyle take you on a tour of FSLogix’s App Masking, Java Control, Profile Container, and Office 365 Container products. You’ll see how they work, and dive into some advanced capabilities, including:

– Concurrent profile access

– ACLs for VHD

– Multiple VHD locations

– Per user/group VHD locations

– Outlook fails to online mode if there is a VHD issue

This video is from the fine folks at FSLogix.